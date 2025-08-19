“A whole district!” Gauhati HC asks Assam govt if land given to pvt firm a “joke”

The Gauhati High Court has strongly criticised the Assam government for allotting 3,000 bighas of land to a private cement company in the tribal-majority Dima Hasao district, asking whether the move is “a joke”.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, while hearing two related writ petitions, noted that the scale of land allocation appeared “extraordinary” and directed the North Cachar Hills District Autonomous Council (NCHDAC) to produce the records and policy under which the allotment had been made.

“Three thousand bighas!… What is going on? Three thousand bighas allotted to a private company?… What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what?” Justice Medhi rapped out during the proceedings. He suggested the area in question — 3,000 bighas being more than 5,000 acres — could well be equivalent to “an entire district”.

One petition was filed by 22 residents of the district, who alleged that they were being evicted from their lawfully held land. The second was moved by the Mahabal Cement Company, which has been granted 3,000 bighas (approximately 991.73 acres) for the construction of a cement plant. The court decided that both matters would be heard together.