“A whole district!” Gauhati HC asks Assam govt if land given to pvt firm a “joke”
One of two petitions was filed by 22 residents of the tribal-majority district — they alleged they were being evicted from their lawfully held land
The Gauhati High Court has strongly criticised the Assam government for allotting 3,000 bighas of land to a private cement company in the tribal-majority Dima Hasao district, asking whether the move is “a joke”.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, while hearing two related writ petitions, noted that the scale of land allocation appeared “extraordinary” and directed the North Cachar Hills District Autonomous Council (NCHDAC) to produce the records and policy under which the allotment had been made.
“Three thousand bighas!… What is going on? Three thousand bighas allotted to a private company?… What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what?” Justice Medhi rapped out during the proceedings. He suggested the area in question — 3,000 bighas being more than 5,000 acres — could well be equivalent to “an entire district”.
One petition was filed by 22 residents of the district, who alleged that they were being evicted from their lawfully held land. The second was moved by the Mahabal Cement Company, which has been granted 3,000 bighas (approximately 991.73 acres) for the construction of a cement plant. The court decided that both matters would be heard together.
Counsel for the respondents argued that the allotment was made under a mining lease granted through a tender process. However, the court emphasised that since the area falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the rights and interests of tribal communities must take precedence.
“Your need is not the issue, public interest is the issue,” said the judge.
The contested land lies in Umrangso, an ecologically sensitive zone known for hot springs, migratory bird stopovers and rich wildlife.
According to official records, 2,000 bighas were first allotted to the company in October last year, followed by another 1,000 bighas in November 2024. Both allotments were authorised by the additional secretary (revenue) of the NCHDAC for the stated purpose of setting up a cement plant.
The High Court has directed the NCHDAC’s standing counsel to submit the complete records of the policy behind the decision. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 1 September.
Meanwhile, Congress handles called it "governance for mitra Adani", in the BJP's typical crony capitalism vein — for there has been talk of Adani-owned Ambuja Cement also being in line for allocations in the Umrangso area.
