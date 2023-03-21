Aadhaar-PAN linking: Extend deadline by 6 months and remove fee, Congress leader Adhir writes to PM

"In this regard, I earnestly request you to instruct the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, to empower all Local and Sub Post Offices to help people to get their pan card linked with their Aadhaar card free of cost as well as extend the deadline till next six months," the Congress leader said in his letter to the prime minister.



The last day to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2023. According to the income tax department, failure to do so will lead to the unlinked PAN becoming inoperative.



The Aadhaar-PAN linking was free before March 31, 2022. A fee of Rs 500 was imposed from April 1, 2022 and was later increased to Rs 1,000 from July 1, 2022.