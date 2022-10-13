Aadhaar to doubtful citizens of Assam: SC grants AG 2 weeks to seek instructions

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted two weeks to the Attorney General to seek instructions on a PIL filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev seeking issuance of Aadhaar cards to nearly 27 lakh people listed as doubtful citizens in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

The final NRC was published in August 2019 and about 19 lakh applicants, many of them said to be genuine citizens, were claimed to have been left out of the list.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi accepted the request of Attorney General R Venkataramani for time to seek instructions.