Aaftab Amin Poonawalla's judicial custody extended for 14 more days

The Saket Court on Friday extended Aaftab Amin Poonawalla's judicial custody for 14 days after the Delhi Police submitted that the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case is in progress and requested for extension.



Poonawalla, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.



On November 26, he was sent to a 13-day judicial custody by the court.



On December 2, Poonawalla's narco test got over. It was conducted by Forensic Science Laboratory officials inside the prison.