Aaftab taken to FSL Rohini, polygraph test likely today

Delhi Police investigators and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Thursday where a polygraph test of the latter is likely to be conducted during the day as part of the ongoing probe against the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said.



Before reaching FSL, he was also taken to the Ambedkar Hospital for a medical check-up.



Sources said that if he is found fit as per the medical report, the polygraph test will be conducted.