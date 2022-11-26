Aaftab to be produced in court today, police likely to seek extension of his custody

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces, will be produced in the Saket court as his police custody ends on Saturday.



The police will most likely seek an extension as the investigation is yet to be completed.



As investigators were not able to extract the information needed to push the investigation further, Poonawalla's polygraph test was also left incomplete on Friday.



Sources said that investigators need to extract information from Poonawalla and they need time for it.



A senior Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) official had said that for the past three days, the officials have been asking him questions and the polygraph test is likely to continue further.