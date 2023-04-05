AAP alleges Rs 1,300 cr scam against K'taka BJP ticket aspirant Anil Kumar

"Rs 31.6 crore for smart parking was sanctioned. Although it does not cost that much money, an additional Rs two crore was released. Anil Kumar released it to the contractor company by name Buildings Control Solution India Pvt Ltd," he alleged.



"When Anil Kumar was the commissioner, there was a problem in the removal of rainwater silt. The contract for eight zones was awarded to a single firm named M/s. Yoga and Company at a cost of Rs 36 crore. Since the work was not done properly, Bengaluru had to face floods. People's tax money has been looted by releasing more money than required," Kalappa said.