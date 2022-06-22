AAP alleges Surat police tortured Shiv Sena MLAs

AAP state unit president Gopal Italia alleged that some of the Shiv Sena MLAs who were brought from Maharashtra on Monday night were threatened, tortured by the Surat police on the instruction of BJP leaders.



He further alleged that some lawmakers wanted to return back to Maharashtra, but were not allowed and were confined in their hotel rooms.



Now, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh has come out with a damning allegation that Surat police forcefully admitted him in the government hospital. Even when he was in hospital some 20 to 25 persons confined him against his wish. He alleged he was abducted. He said he has no health issues, but was treated for chest pain.