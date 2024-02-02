AAP, BJP protests: Security tightened in Central Delhi, additional police personnel deployed

Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with multi-layered barricading and deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday, 2 February police said.

While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the "corruption" in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The roads heading to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg have been closed since morning and multi-layered barricades were set up near the party offices of BJP and AAP, an official said.

The headquarters of both the parties are on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than a few hundred metres.