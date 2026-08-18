AAP, BJP trade charges over murder of MCD worker, missing Delhi MLA

The stabbing of Anil, a 27-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation worker, in East Delhi has triggered a political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP-led Delhi government.

Anil was killed on Sunday morning in Kalyanpuri by a 52-year-old man, Nihal, who, intoxicated and enraged over a domestic dispute, mistakenly attacked Anil instead of his friend Gulshan. Nihal was arrested near the Ghazipur border.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi condemned the incident as “unfortunate,” attributing it to personal reasons. He promised Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job for one member of the deceased’s family. However, sanitation workers have demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and permanent jobs, leading to widespread protests and disruption of sanitation services.

The situation escalated politically as AAP accused the BJP-led government of suppressing protests. It also alleged that its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar was taken away by Delhi Police early Tuesday, 18 August, to an "undisclosed location" after he raised concerns for the victim’s family.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that around 20 policemen in plain clothes arrived at around 4 a.m. and "kidnapped" Kumar.

"Instead of meeting the protesters, they have taken MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an undisclosed location," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

He also alleged that police were pressuring the deceased worker's family to go ahead with the cremation.