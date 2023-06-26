AAP calls for transfer of law and order control to Kejriwal

The AAP on Monday said if Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxsena was unable to handle Delhi's crime situation, the law and order should be entrusted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing media persons with regards to Sunday's incident in which a delivery agent was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakhs at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants near Pragati Maidan, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said "No place is safe in the capital, whether it is Tihar Jail, University, Court, or Hospital. Kejriwal should be given control of law and order."