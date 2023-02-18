AAP cries foul after Centre decides to take over 123 Delhi Waqf Board properties

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has decided to take over 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards, evoking a sharp reaction from board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Khan asserted that he will not allow the central government to take over the Waqf properties.

The deputy land and development officer, in a letter to the board on February 8, informed it of the decision to "absolve" it from all matters pertaining to the 123 Waqf properties.