AAP demands probe by independent agency into Rs 350-crore 'scam' in Delhi Police

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the law-and-order situation of the national capital is deteriorating and Friday's firing incident in the Saket court complex is a proof of that.



"If a place is secure in the country, it is the courts. There were several rounds of firing in a court. What is the police doing? A lawyer was recently killed at Dwarka. Elderly people are being killed, while mobile phone and chain-snatching incidents are taking place. Vehicles are being stolen from posh areas. Even if a crime is captured on CCTV, police are unable to catch the culprits," Bharadwaj said.He added that the LG should take moral responsibility for the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Delhi.



"What is the LG doing? He goes to a DJB sewer treatment plant to take stock of the ongoing work, but he should also go to a police station or the Saket court complex. When will the LG get himself clicked at a police station? A woman was dragged (by a car) in Kanjhawala, but he did not go there. He should have taken reporters there too. You are roaming from drain to drain, but not going to a police station.



"The LG sahab has not done any work that will make one say that the law-and-order situation is improving. He should take moral responsibility for this. If he wants to resign, it will be seen. At least he should take responsibility," Bharadwaj quipped.