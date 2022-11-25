AAP files complaint against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with State EC

Meanwhile, addressing the media earlier in the day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed,"BJP is plotting to kill CM Arvind Kejriwal after failing at defaming him. BJP's fear and frustration about their certain loss in Gujarat and MCD elections is evident on the faces of their leaders now. We demand a fair probe in the matter from the Police and Election Commission".



"When BJP failed in all its conspiracies to demoralise Kejriwal now Manoj Tiwari has threatened him. The language used by Manoj Tiwari proves that BJP is conspiring to kill him. Manoj Tiwari's statements have exposed the kind of conspiracy which is being strategised by BJP to kill Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia claimed, asking that Tiwari mentioned 'Arvind Kejriwal could be attacked anytime', but the question is how he knows about such an attack. This must be investigated seriously by the higher and competent authorities.