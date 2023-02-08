AAP Govt. accused of political snooping, CBI recommends FIR against Sisodia

The feedback unit (FBU) set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence", the CBI has found in a preliminary enquiry and recommended that an FIR be registered against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.

The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the Lt Governor was taken for appointments in the FBU, it alleged.

"The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues," the CBI said in its preliminary enquiry report.

The CBI registered the preliminary enquiry on a reference from the Delhi government's vigilance department, which had detected irregularities in the FBU.

Prima facie, the agency noted, there was deliberate violation of rules, guidelines and circulars by "delinquent public servants".