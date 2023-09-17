AAP hits out at PM Modi for not inviting Kejriwal to Delhi Metro inauguration

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the Prime Minister for not inviting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the inauguration event of a new two-km-long Delhi Metro line in Dwarka.

Delhi Minister Atishi said it was not appropriate for the Prime Minister to inaugurate a two-km-long metro line without extending an invitation to the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new two-kilometer-long Delhi Metro line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yasho Bhumi Complex in Dwarka. We deeply regret that during this inauguration, PM Modi did not extend an invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This Delhi Metro project is a joint venture between the Central and Delhi Governments, with both sharing the expenses equally. Therefore, it would have been appropriate to invite Kejriwal," Atishi said.