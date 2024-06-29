AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Kejriwal's release

AAP leaders and workers protested near the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg on Saturday, 29 June, demanding the release of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in CBI custody.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy.

On 21 March, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.