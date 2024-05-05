AAP leaders organise walkathon to seek support for Arvind Kejriwal

In a show of solidarity with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a walkathon on Sunday, 5 May.

The event, which took place in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, saw AAP supporters marching with flags adorned with CM Kejriwal’s photo alongside the slogan ‘Jail ka jawab vote se (Answer to jail through votes)'.

Several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, mayor Shelly Oberoi, MLA Durgesh Pathak, MLA Vishesh Ravi, and MLA Shiv Charan Goel participated in the event.