AAP minister bungles in Punjab, issues order to evict university from its own land

The exuberant Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has landed himself in a major embarrassment after he wrongly ordered the eviction of Lovely Professional University (LPU) from a piece of land that he said belonged to the Hardaspura village panchayat in Kapurthala district while in fact, the panchayat did not have any land in its name.



The minister on June 3 after holding a meeting directed the specially constituted Enforcement Wing of the Department to dispossess LPU from the panchayat land though there was no warrant of possession which has to be issued by a revenue court. This private university is owned by Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal who is also the chancellor of LPU.



Acting on the orders of the minister, District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Kapurthala, Harjinder Singh Sandhu asked Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) to advise the sarpanch of Hardaspura village to file a case against LPU forthwith in the quasi-judicial court of the DDPO to get possession of its land.