AAP office in Delhi 'sealed', matter to be raised with ECI: Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi has been "sealed off" from all sides, senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday, and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution. "How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This (is) against the 'level playing field' promised in the Indian Constitution. We are seeking time with the Election Commission (EC) to complain against this," the Delhi minister said in her post.