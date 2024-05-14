AAP to be made accused in money laundering case: ED to Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contended before the Delhi High Court that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The ED's submission was made while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case. "AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case," ED's counsel contended before justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The high court, which was hearing arguments on Sisodia's bail pleas filed in the money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) respectively, reserved its order.

It is pertinent to mention that a petition by AAP national chief Arvind Kejriwal contending that a political party is not covered under the anti-money laundering law is pending in the high court.

Recently, the high court, while upholding Kejriwal's arrest in the case, had held that the rigours of section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which deals with companies, are attracted in this case. The ED had likened AAP to a company with Kejriwal as its director.

The ED's lawyer further said there are concerted efforts by accused persons to delay the process of framing of charges in the case. The CBI, which adopted the submissions made by ED, also opposed the AAP leader's bail plea in the corruption case and said the delay was totally attributable to the accused.