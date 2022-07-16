AAP to support joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in Presidential Poll

He said that Draupadi Murmu is the candidate of the ruling party and we respect her but in the election we will support Yashwant Sinha, the opposition candidate. The party's MLAs, all MPs will vote for Sinha, he added.



With Bhagwant Mann becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab after AAP swept the Assembly polls, the party's number in the Lok Sabha has been reduced to zero. However, AAP has 10 members in the Upper House, along with 62 MLAs in Delhi and 92 in Punjab.