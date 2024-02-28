AAP's Kuldeep Kumar assumes charge as Chandigarh mayor

AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar on Wednesday assumed charge as mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, over a week after the Supreme Court declared him as the civic body chief. Senior Congress and AAP leaders, including Pawan Bansal, H.S. Lucky, S.S. Ahluwalia, Pradeep Chhabra, and several councillors were present on the occasion.

On 20 February, the Supreme Court declared Kumar the new mayor of Chandigarh after it overturned the result of the mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged winner.

It had also ordered prosecution of election returning officer Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his "misdemeanour" after finding serious faults in the conduct of the 30 January election, following which the BJP's Manoj Sonkar was declared winner. He had defeated the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared eight votes of the coalition partners as invalid, drawing accusations of ballot tampering.

Sonkar ostensibly defeated Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12. Councillors of the AAP and the Congress later boycotted the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, leading to the victory of BJP candidates Kuljit Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma respectively.

Kumar, who was the joint candidate of the AAP and the Congress, had initially moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the declaration of the mayoral election result on 30 January. Failing to get any interim relief, he moved the Supreme Court to quash the election of the BJP candidate.