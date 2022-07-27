AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended for a week from Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh when the House proceedings resumed at 12 noon. The motion was adopted by a voice vote.



As Singh did not leave the House after suspension, deputy chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for 15 minutes. When the Rajya Sabha resumed once again, the deputy chairman requested Singh to leave the House. After a failed request, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.



On Tuesday, 19 opposition Members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a week for disrupting House proceedings.