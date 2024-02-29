Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1993 train blasts case, two given life term

A special court in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1993 serial train blasts case, with his lawyer saying the prosecution could not provide enough evidence to prove the charges.

Two other accused — Irfan and Hamiduddin — were, however, sentenced to life imprisonment by judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court. The police had taken the three to the court from Ajmer Central Jail.

The 81-year-old Tunda, a close aide of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was accused of carrying out blasts in five passenger trains in December 1993 to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The TADA court had framed charges against Tunda, the main accused, and Irfan alias Pappu and Hamiduddin on 30 September, 2021, over the blasts in passenger trains in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of 5-6 December, 1993.

Two persons were killed and at least 22 injured in the explosions in Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Surat-Baroda Flying Queen Express and Hyderabad-New Delhi AP Express.