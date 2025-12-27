Australia’s move ‘over-cautionary’, says Indian vaccine maker after blanket warning

Days after Australia issued an advisory cautioning against the use of the anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab administered in India, public sector manufacturer IIL (Indian Immunologicals Limited) has clarified that the concern relates to a single identified batch and does not justify a blanket warning against the vaccine.

In a letter to the ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation), IIL said the advisory, in its present form, could create unnecessary anxiety and mistrust among the public and healthcare practitioners, and urged Australian authorities to review it.

Last week, ATAGI advised Australian travellers who received Abhayrab in India after 1 November 2023 to consider the vaccination invalid and begin a new course, citing concerns over counterfeit vaccines.

IIL’s clarification

IIL said the advisory appeared to be based on an “over-cautionary and misplaced reference” to a single batch and outlined the sequence of events:

A packaging anomaly was detected in Batch No. KA24014 (manufactured in March 2024, expiry February 2027) in January 2025.

IIL said it proactively informed Indian regulators and law enforcement agencies, lodged a formal complaint, and coordinated action.

The Drugs Control Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, issued a batch-specific advisory on 23 March 2025, which was later referenced by ATAGI.

“This represents the first such incident in IIL’s vaccine history,” the company said in its letter dated 25 December, stressing that the issue was isolated and limited to one batch.