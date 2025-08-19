Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of influencing Election Commission
Poll panel has lost its independence under Narendra Modi government, alleges TMC national general secretary
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has lost its independence under the Narendra Modi government, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reduced the institution to a political tool.
Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport on his return from Delhi, Banerjee said central agencies such as the EC and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being misused to target Opposition leaders. “The EC is not neutral, not impartial, and is not working for the Constitution’s welfare. The fight against the Election Commission will continue everywhere,” said Banerjee, who is also the TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP and regarded as second-in-command in the party.
He criticised the EC for failing to respond to Opposition concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, as well as complaints of discrepancies in voter lists. Instead of addressing those issues, he said, the Commission had sought to shift responsibility onto Opposition parties.
Citing the EC’s directive asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to file an affidavit regarding his allegations of voter fraud, Banerjee argued that the poll panel was overstepping its own rules. “If you look at the guidelines of the Election Commission, you will see that no affidavits are required. If there are errors in the electoral rolls, then the Electoral Registration Officer can take suo motu cognisance and investigate,” he said.
Reiterating his demand that the Lok Sabha be dissolved and fresh general elections called if the SIR exercise is carried out nationwide, the TMC leader pointed out that the EC itself had admitted to the presence of deceased voters on the rolls. “If elections in 2024 were based on such rolls, then an FIR needs to be filed and an investigation conducted,” he said.
Banerjee also took aim at Union minister Anurag Thakur, accusing him of making false claims that bogus voters were included in Diamond Harbour constituency rolls. He said he had provided Thakur with proof of the authenticity of most of the voters in question, apart from a few who had died, but had received no response.
Questioning why BJP leaders were defending the SIR process “on behalf of the EC”, Banerjee alleged that the ruling party was attempting to gain an electoral advantage through collusion with the Commission. “We are not afraid to face the electorate, unlike the BJP which seeks to win by fraudulent means,” he said.
Taking a swipe at Thakur, Banerjee added: “BJP leaders in Delhi make tall, absurd and bogus claims. When confronted with facts, they never own up to their mistakes. Thakur has little understanding of Bengal and its people.”
With PTI inputs