Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of influencing Election Commission

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has lost its independence under the Narendra Modi government, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reduced the institution to a political tool.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport on his return from Delhi, Banerjee said central agencies such as the EC and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being misused to target Opposition leaders. “The EC is not neutral, not impartial, and is not working for the Constitution’s welfare. The fight against the Election Commission will continue everywhere,” said Banerjee, who is also the TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP and regarded as second-in-command in the party.

He criticised the EC for failing to respond to Opposition concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, as well as complaints of discrepancies in voter lists. Instead of addressing those issues, he said, the Commission had sought to shift responsibility onto Opposition parties.

Citing the EC’s directive asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to file an affidavit regarding his allegations of voter fraud, Banerjee argued that the poll panel was overstepping its own rules. “If you look at the guidelines of the Election Commission, you will see that no affidavits are required. If there are errors in the electoral rolls, then the Electoral Registration Officer can take suo motu cognisance and investigate,” he said.