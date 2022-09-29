Abhishek Banerjee dragged to court over 'shot in the head' remark

BJP's state president in West Bengal and party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday filed a petition against Trinamool Congress's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee over the letter's "shoot in the head" comments on the party's march to the state secretariat on September 13 against corruption issues.



Majumdar said that initially he tried to file an FIR, but the police refused to file the case, so he was left with no other option but to approach the court.



During the march, pockets in Kolkata and adjacent Howrah district turned into virtual battlefields in which one assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, Debjit Chatterjee was hospitalised and had to be admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital with broken limbs.



A day after that Abhishek Banerjee went to the hospital to meet the injured police officer and after that while interacting with the mediapersons, he said that "had he been in place of the assistant commissioner on the day of the agitation he would have shot in the head of agitators resorting to ransacking of public property."