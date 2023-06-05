Abhishek Banerjee's wife, kids stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, was stopped by the immigration department at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata from boarding a Dubai-bound flight.

It is learnt that she arrived at the airport on Monday morning along with her two children to catch a flight to Dubai. However, she was stopped by the immigration department and was denied boarding. After some initial conversation with the officers of immigration department she left the airport.

The immigration department denied her the boarding permission following a lookout notice issued against her by the Enforcement Directorate.