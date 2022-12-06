ABHM leader held while going to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Idgah

He said the Mahasabha's president Rajshri Chaudhary and treasurer Dinesh Sharma were not among those confined at their homes, and that there was no information from the police about the two.



The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks on December 6, 1992.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the law-and-order situation would not be allowed to be disturbed. A strict watch is also being kept on social media, he said.



The orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured, he said.



The organisation had given a similar call last year but their plan was scuttled by the district administration.