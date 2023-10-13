Abortion case: SC asks AIIMS to file fresh medical report on 26-week-old foetus

The Supreme Court directed the AIIMS medical board to file a fresh report on the health of the foetus while hearing the petition filed by a married woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy and wanted to know whether there would be any impact of the medicines prescribed to the woman for treatment of post-partum issues on the health of the foetus. The court will hear the case on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra heard the matter for the second day after a two-judge bench was sharply divided on Wednesday.

The bench directed the medical board to submit a report on whether there was any substantial abnormality as per subsection (2)(b) of section 3 of the MTP Act. The subsection states that a pregnancy can be terminated if there is a substantial risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from any serious physical or mental abnormality and if the continuance of a pregnancy would involve such risk of injury to the health of the pregnant woman.