About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees to get bonus on insurance policy
About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees will be given bonus on their insurance policy for the financial year 2019-20, according to an official statement issued in Jaipur
About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees will be given bonus on their insurance policy for the financial year 2019-20, according to an official statement issued in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of giving bonus on the insurance policies of the state employees for 2019-20, the statement said.
Gehlot has approved the report of the actuary valuation for this.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular