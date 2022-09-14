Absence of specific law on hate speech, using IPC, RP Act and MCC to control it: EC to SC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that hate speech has not been defined under any existing law in India and in absence of specific law on 'hate speech' and 'rumour mongering' during elections, the commission used Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions and the Representation of People (RP) Act to ensure the political parties' members do not make statements to create disharmony between different sections of society.



In a written response, the ECI said it is pertinent to point out at the outset that hate speech has not been defined under any existing law in India. "In the absence of any specific law governing hate speech and rumour mongering during elections, the ECI employs provisions of the IPC and the RP Act, 1951 to ensure of that member of political parties or even other persons do not make statements to the effect of creating disharmony between different sections of society", said the ECI.



It further added: "It is relevant to refer to the judgment dated February 2, 2017, of the Supreme Court in Abhiram Singh vs. C.D. Commachen where it was held that any appeal to vote or to refrain from voting for a candidate on the grounds of religion, caste, race, community or language by a candidate or his agent to the electors would amount to corrupt practice under the provisions of the RP Act, 1951".