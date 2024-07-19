Absolute mischief: Congress on eatery order now covering most Kanwar Yatra routes in UP, U'khand

Khera said the UPA government had proposed some regulations in the context of food safety, and to try and invoke those norms now to justify what the UP and Uttarakhand governments were doing on the Kanwar Yatra route was "absolute mischief" and "nothing short of bigotry".

As per the norms, anybody engaged in the food business has to have a licence and present it on being asked by a government agency, he said. "As I said, it is for maintaining the standards of safety of food that we buy and consume. But only on the Kanwar Yatra route if you are asking people to display their names, including fruit sellers, that definitely has nothing to do with food security, that is to do with bigotry and the agenda of dividing the society," Khera said. "Let it not get confused with the food safety norms brought by the UPA," he added.

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said Friday that a formal order for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state was likely to be issued soon.

In Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun, CM Dhami said the decision was taken on 12 July at a meeting to review preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. As in Muzaffarnagar, hotels, dhabas and roadside eateries along the yatra route in Uttarakhand have been asked to display their owners' names, addresses and mobile phone numbers.

The Uttarakhand decision will mostly cover Haridwar but some kanwariyas also visit Rishikesh, Neelkanth and Gangotri as part of the yatra, which begins on 22 July.

Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat said the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments was unfortunate and painful. "It will foment animosity between communities and bring disrepute to the country," he said.