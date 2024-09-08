Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi, accorded warm welcome

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived here to a warm welcome on Sunday as he kick-started a two-day maiden visit to India to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including energy and connectivity, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal received the Crown Prince at the airport following which he was accorded a ceremonial welcome, in reflection of the importance India has attached to the visit.

"A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," he said.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by several ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation.