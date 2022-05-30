Accompanied by Akhilesh, Jayant files nomination for RS

By announcing support to Jayant Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party has made the first move to cement the SP-RLD alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.



Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said that this was an extension of the SP-RLD friendship.



Jayant Chaudhary will be the third candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.