Accused can be convicted even in absence of recovery of weapon if there is direct evidence of eyewitness: SC

According to the prosecution, the accused had obstructed the car, in which the victim and others were travelling, and assaulted him due to which he sustained injuries and died on the spot.



After the trial court convicted the three accused, they approached the high court which acquitted them.



While allowing the appeals filed by the state, the apex court directed the accused to surrender within six weeks before the court concerned or jail authorities to undergo the sentence.



The bench directed that if the accused do not surrender within the time stipulated, the court concerned or superintendent of police will take them into custody to serve out the sentence.