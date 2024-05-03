Accused in Salman house firing case found dead, kin refuse to take body, seek CBI probe

The post-mortem report of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the 14 April firing incident outside the Bandra house of actor Salman Khan, has confirmed that he died of hanging as there are ligature marks on the neck and signs of asphyxia, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Later in the day, his kin refused to accept the body, claiming Thapan was "tortured and murdered", and sought a CBI probe.

Thapan, who was arrested from Punjab along with his associate Sonu Bishnoi on 26 April and is accused of supplying firearms and bullets for the firing incident, was found dead in the crime branch lock-up at the commissionerate complex in Mumbai's Crawford Market on Wednesday.

He had allegedly hanged himself with a bedsheet in the lock-up toilet, the police said. "The post mortem was conducted on Thursday evening in the state-run J.J. Hospital in Byculla. As per the report, there are ligature marks on the neck and signs of asphyxia, all of which confirm that he died of hanging," the police official said.

The doctors who conducted the post mortem have reserved their opinions, while the deceased's viscera, tissue and other samples have been preserved for forensic and chemical analyses and organs for histopathology, he said.