Accused planned to attack Salman at film shoot, say Panvel police

Accused involved in the alleged conspiracy to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan had planned to attack him during a movie shoot, a police official on Tuesday, 2 July, said citing a chargesheet filed in the case.

During an investigation into the case, it came to light that Rs 25 lakh "supari" (contract) was given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to his gang members to attack the actor, he said.

The gang planned to use sophisticated weapons, including AK-47, from Pakistan for the attack, the official said.

The Panvel Town police in Navi Mumbai submitted the 350-page chargesheet before a magistrate court on June 21 against five arrested accused - Dhananjay Tapsing alias Ajay Kashyap (28), Gautam Bhatia (29), Vaspi Mehmood Khan alias China (36) , Rizwan Hussain alias Javed Khan (25) and Deepak Hawasing alias John (30), he said.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar have been shown as wanted accused in the case, the official said.