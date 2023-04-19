Acid used in MCD-run toilets for cleaning; DCW issues notice to commissioner

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to the MCD commissioner over the usage of acid for cleaning purposes at a civic body-run toilet.

The notice was issued after the panel found a 50-litre canister containing acid inside a public toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital in Daryaganj.

The panel was informed by cleaners as well as a staff of the agency given a contract by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for maintaining and operating the toilet complex that they purchase acid every month to clean the toilets.