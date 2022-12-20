Acid used to attack 17-year-old girl was sold by Agra-based firm: Flipkart to Delhi Police notice

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a girl minutes after she had left her west Delhi home for school on December 14, leaving her with serious injuries.



Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested.



Police on Thursday had issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid was purchased from the its site.



Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.