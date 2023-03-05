Acquittal of 3 accused in Hathras rape-murder case shows 'shoddy' probe by UP Police: Congress

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP over the acquittal of three persons accused in the Hathras rape-murder case and alleged that it has exposed the "weak and shoddy" investigation done by the Uttar Pradesh Police and later by the CBI.

A special court in Hathras on Thursday last sentenced the main accused in the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case to life imprisonment, while acquitting the three other accused.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress leader Dolly Sharma said the heinous crime in Hathras and then the government's role in this matter has exposed the BJP's "Beti Bachao" slogan.