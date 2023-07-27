Acquitted person seeks Kerala HC help to remove references to him as 'accused' on Internet

An acquitted person in a cheating case has moved the Kerala High Court to remove references to his name as an 'accused' on Internet platforms.

The petitioner, S. Sakeer Hussain contended that such references amount to violation of his right to privacy and right to reputation under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Hearing the petition on Thursday, the court sought the responses of the central and state governments as well as search engine Google and an English newspaper.

"Reputation of a person is neither metaphysical nor a property in terms of mundane assets but an integral part of his sublime frame and a dent in it is a rupture of a person's dignity, negates and infringes fundamental values of citizenry right," read the plea.