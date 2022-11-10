Active cases in country dip to 13,187

India logged 1,016 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,63,968, while the active cases dipped to 13,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.



The death toll climbed to 5,30,514 with three new fatalities -- two in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan --being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.