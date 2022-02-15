Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 4,23,127

New COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after around 44 days, taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecuitive days