Active COVID-19 cases in country highest in 241 days; positivity rate too up from 17.78% to 20.75%

India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The positivity rate climbed to 20.75 per cent as compared to the daily positivity rate of 17.78 per cent on Sunday.





The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.