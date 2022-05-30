Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 17,698

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



The 25 new fatalities include 23 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and West Bengal.



A total of 5,24,611 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,859 from Maharashtra, 69,723 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,208 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.