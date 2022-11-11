Active Covid cases in country dip to 12,752

India logged 842 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,64,810, while the active cases dipped to 12,752, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



The death toll climbed to 5,30,520 with six fatalities which includes five reconciled by Kerala. One death has been reported from Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.