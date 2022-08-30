Active Covid cases in country dip to 65,732

India added 5,439 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,21,162, while the active cases declined to 65,732, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent, according to the ministry.