Active Covid cases in country rise to 3,552

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,41,43,665, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.



According to the ministry's website 220.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.



The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.